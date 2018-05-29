Feature Story
Uum, That’s Not Creepy: Eminem Remembers When A Famous Actor Watched Him Undress

Social media was not prepared.

BET Awards '10 - Show

Source: Michael Caulfield / Getty

This week, Eminem was randomly hit with the spirit to tell a bizarre story.

According to him, back in 2009/2010 at a MTV awards show, he was changing in his trailer, and right next to him was 50 Cent‘s trailer.

Inside 50 Cent’s trailer was Top Gun and Batman Forever star Val Kilmer, who supposedly was in full peeping Tom mode.

 

Through his window, Eminem said he caught Val catching a look at him naked. It’s a strange and also kind of hilarious tale if you let Eminem explain it…

Hmmm…

Well, Twitter definitely had something to say about the incident.

Swipe through to check out the hilarious commentary!

Uum, That's Not Creepy: Eminem Remembers When A Famous Actor Watched Him Undress was originally published on globalgrind.com

Photos
