Racism Barred: 8 Tweets That Prove ABC Should’ve Been Canceled ‘Roseanne’

Once again, Roseanne Barr has let her racist sentiments flow for the masses and now she’s facing the consequences…

Her show is canceled.

It all started when the star of the revived ABC show Roseanne took to Twitter and likened Obama-era White House adviser Valerie Jarrett to an ape.

The tweet has since been deleted and Roseanne issued an apology, but the damage was already done. Her “joke” comparing Valerie, a Black woman, to Planet of the Apes and Muslim Brotherhood — an alleged terrorist organization — caused outrage on Twitter. Even Wanda Sykes, who acted as a consulting producer for Roseanne, said she was now leaving the show.

I will not be returning to @RoseanneOnABC. — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) May 29, 2018

In less than 24 hours since Roseanne made her original tweet, ABC has heard the outcries of social media and Roseanne’s show is officially off the air.

“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” ABC said.

Roseanne’s cancelation is a long time coming, considering her history of racist and just all around problematic tweets. Of course, Twitter is always here to bring the receipts.

Swipe through to check out Roseanne’s past tweets and strong arguments for her show’s cancelation!

