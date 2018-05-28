A driver in Cleveland got stuck in a jam, and it had nothing to do with the traffic.

The man was obviously not paying much attention to warning signs as he slowly drove into a large patch of wet cement. The car’s tires stopped spinning and began sinking. Construction crews worked to free the car. It’s unknown if the car was badly damaged.

One witness who saw the whole thing tweeted photos. (KLEW-TV)

Fasho thoughts:

This guy cemented his legacy in Cleveland.

Pulling a car out of wet cement is probably something that needs to be done quickly.

They should have left the car and the guy there and just built a bridge over them.

Those construction workers will probably get paid overtime to fix this.

#WTFasho Car Gets Cement Bath was originally published on rnbcincy.com

