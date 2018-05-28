‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Disappoints at the Box Office on Memorial Day Weekend

Solo: A Star Wars Story is not performing as well as it was initially anticipated.

The Star Wars prequel is now estimated to bring in $101 million in North America over the four-day weekend, reports Variety. For the three-day premiere, estimates hover at about $83 million. Things are looking even bleaker overseas: Hollywood Reporter reports that Solo bricked and debuted at No. 3 in China, earning a weak $10.1 million. Earlier in the week, it was predicted that the film could earn as much as $130 million to $150 million during its debut weekend.

If early estimates had come true, the Disney/Lucasfilm Han Solo movie could have surpassed Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End for the best Memorial Day Weekend opening. The Pirates film earned $139.8 million during its debut weekend in 2007.

The Star Wars film has broken a Memorial Day weekend record despite these low estimations. The movie sold $14.1 million in Thursday preview ticket sales, which is a record for the Thursday before Memorial Day Weekend. The previous record holder was Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End, which made $13.2 million on the same occasion in 2007.

