Rihanna Stans Hard For LeBron On Instagram After Game 7 Win

King James’ number one fan repped hard on social media after he led the Cavs to a Game 7 victory, earning his eighth straight trip to the Finals.

Rihanna Hosts Pep Rally To Celebrate Launch Of The AW17 FENTY PUMA By Rihanna Collection At Bloomingdales On 59th Street

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Rihanna used her MacBook to catch LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers win a hard-fought Game 7 win over the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.

After putting up an incredible 35 points, 15 rebounds and 9 assists, King James will compete in his eighth straight NBA Finals series against the winner of Monday night’s Game 7 between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets.

Watch Rihanna’s reaction to the win below, via her Instagram.

 

 

This isn’t the first time that Rihanna has gone hard for Lebron, flip through for a brief recap of Rihanna’s fandom.

Rihanna Stans Hard For LeBron On Instagram After Game 7 Win was originally published on globalgrind.com

