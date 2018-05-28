Rihanna Stans Hard For LeBron On Instagram After Game 7 Win

Rihanna used her MacBook to catch LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers win a hard-fought Game 7 win over the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.

After putting up an incredible 35 points, 15 rebounds and 9 assists, King James will compete in his eighth straight NBA Finals series against the winner of Monday night’s Game 7 between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets.

Watch Rihanna’s reaction to the win below, via her Instagram.

Rihanna is on her laptop watching Game 7 repping LeBron HARD! 😂 pic.twitter.com/hkJegTp3aZ — Jill Munroe (@StilettoJill) May 28, 2018

This isn’t the first time that Rihanna has gone hard for Lebron, flip through for a brief recap of Rihanna’s fandom.

