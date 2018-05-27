Prank Call: “Your Racial Tones Are Totally Inappropriate” [EXCLUSIVE]

Roy Wood Jr. called a woman that was half sleep to prank her. He told her that she would be charged for obstructing the sidewalk because she parks there. The woman mentioned that the maintenance people and neighbors do that, but not her.

Roy called her ghetto and then talked about how he wanted to evict her. Then after he spoke about her bad kids as well as race she immediately said he was discriminating and she is ready to file a lawsuit. When she found out it was a prank call she couldn’t believe it.

