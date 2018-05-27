Prank Call: “Your Racial Tones Are Totally Inappropriate” [EXCLUSIVE]

Roy Wood Jr. called a woman that was half sleep to prank her. He told her that she would be charged for obstructing the sidewalk because she parks there. The woman mentioned that the maintenance people and neighbors do that, but not her.
Roy called her ghetto and then talked about how he wanted to evict her. Then after he spoke about her bad kids as well as race she immediately said he was discriminating and she is ready to file a lawsuit. When she found out it was a prank call she couldn’t believe it.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Monday-Friday 6am ET.
RELATED: Prank Call: Roy Wood Jr. Makes A Man Mad Enough To Get His Gun [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Prank Call: Woman Goes Off On Roy Wood Jr. After Being Accused Of Damaging Tiles [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Roy Woods Jr.’s Tropical Booty Meat Prank Call [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- The NBA Has Launched A Mental Health And Wellness Program For All Players
- Blessings: Teen Receives An Epic Gift When Photo Of Him Busing To Gradation Goes Viral
- #WTFasho Car Gets Cement Bath
- 25 Percent Of NFL Players May Sit Out To Support Kaepernick & Reid
- King Me: Jayson Tatum Finishes Breakout Rookie Season With Monster Dunk On LeBron
- Azealia Banks Weighs In On Kim & Rhymefest’s Twitter Clash
- DONDA’s House Inc. Will Change Name After Kardashian Tweets
- Rhymefest Calmly Responds To Kim Kardashian’s Twitter Fingers With Professional Statement
- Kim Kardashian Bodies Rhymefest On Twitter In Defense Of Kanye
- Young Dolph Winning Weekend
Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens 2018 [PHOTOS]
Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens 2018 [PHOTOS]
1. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 1 of 46
2. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 2 of 46
3. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 3 of 46
4. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 4 of 46
5. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 5 of 46
6. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 6 of 46
7. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 7 of 46
8. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 8 of 46
9. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 9 of 46
10. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 10 of 46
11. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 11 of 46
12. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 12 of 46
13. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 13 of 46
14. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 14 of 46
15. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 15 of 46
16. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 16 of 46
17. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 17 of 46
18. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 18 of 46
19. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 19 of 46
20. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 20 of 46
21. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 21 of 46
22. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 22 of 46
23. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 23 of 46
24. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 24 of 46
25. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 25 of 46
26. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 26 of 46
27. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 27 of 46
28. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 28 of 46
29. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 29 of 46
30. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 30 of 46
31. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 31 of 46
32. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 32 of 46
33. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 33 of 46
34. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 34 of 46
35. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 35 of 46
36. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 36 of 46
37. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 37 of 46
38. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 38 of 46
39. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 39 of 46
40. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 40 of 46
41. Rickey Smiley At Jazz In The Gardens 2018Source:Breakwind Ent. 41 of 46
42. Rickey Smiley At Jazz In The Gardens 2018Source:Breakwind Ent. 42 of 46
43. Rickey Smiley At Jazz In The Gardens 2018Source:Breakwind Ent. 43 of 46
44. Rickey Smiley At Jazz In The Gardens 2018Source:Breakwind Ent. 44 of 46
45. Rickey Smiley At Jazz In The Gardens 2018Source:Breakwind Ent. 45 of 46
46. Rickey Smiley At Jazz In The Gardens 2018Source:Breakwind Ent. 46 of 46
Prank Call: “Your Racial Tones Are Totally Inappropriate” [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com