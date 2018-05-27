News
Home > News

Rhymefest Calmly Responds To Kim Kardashian’s Twitter Fingers With Professional Statement

The MC and entrepreneur was all business in his written response to Kim(Ye’s) Twitter tirade.

1 reads
Leave a comment
2016 Summer TCA Tour - Day 3

Source: Frederick M. Brown / Getty

Rhymefest has time today, too.

In response to Kim Kardashian’s Twitter drag (which accused the Chicago rapper and philanthropist of misusing DONDA House funds and wearing fake Yeezys to a studio session), Fest issued a written statement via his Twitter.

”You and your team know how to get contact in with me,” typed the rapper, ,” and we are awaiting your decision, because our community will be OK regardless.”

Read the full statement below:

Rhymefest Calmly Responds To Kim Kardashian’s Twitter Fingers With Professional Statement was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
7 Things Every Graduate Should Know
 2 days ago
05.25.18
Debra Lee To Step Down As Chairman And…
 2 days ago
05.25.18
Trump Grants Pardon To Jack Johnson, Boxing’s First…
 3 days ago
05.25.18
Morgan Freeman Accused By Eight Women Of Sexual…
 3 days ago
05.24.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close