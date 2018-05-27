Kim Kardashian Bodies Rhymefest On Twitter In Defense Of Kanye

Kim Kardashian had time to speak up for her husband Saturday afternoon, and the results were catastrophic for everyone’s timelines.

After the DONDA House foundation, led by Rhymefest, condemned Kanye West’s recent statements that claim Kanye “abandoned Chicago,” West’s wife used her Twitter fingers to empty the clip on the “Jesus Walks” co-writer. Mr. West is yet to comment.

I’m asking @Drake to help the part of Chicago Kanye has Abandoned! Please contact @DondasHouse — Rhymefest (@RHYMEFEST) May 26, 2018

In the tweets below, Kim claims the Fest showed up to the studio in fake Yeezys once, then she went on to drop all kinds of disrespect on the Chicago rhymer and philanthropist’s name.

U haven’t been right since u got kicked out of the studio in Hawaii wearing fake Yeezy’s @RHYMEFEST 😂 You’re over levergenging Kanye’s name & asked Kanye to donate money to u so stop w your fake community politics & lies. Truth is you haven’t been able to sustain the foundation — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 26, 2018

I saw you at our studio a few weeks ago so why didn’t you bring this up then @RHYMEFEST ? You were trying to get Kanye to listen to your sub par beats. You have the audacity to use Kanye’s mom name to try to shead a negative light on Kanye. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 26, 2018

You didn’t say this when Kanye paid you up front then you disappeared during Pablo #RealFriends @RHYMEFEST — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 26, 2018

Fuck i spelled leveraging wrong. Typing while pissed will do this to you 😂 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 26, 2018

You better believe I will make it my mission to take Donda’s House from you and let my children run it the way it should be run! @RHYMEFEST — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 26, 2018

Oh and lastly your flight cancelled to Wyoming. You thought you were really worthy to be on this album 😂😂😂 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 26, 2018

Sorry to all of my followers for flooding my timeline I know you have no idea who Rhymefest is. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 26, 2018

Yeezus take the wheel.

Kim Kardashian Bodies Rhymefest On Twitter In Defense Of Kanye was originally published on globalgrind.com

