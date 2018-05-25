Cincy
Breaking News: School Shooting In Indiana

Another school shooting this time in Noblesville, Indiana, officials said.

A suspect is in custody after what Indiana State Police spokesman Sgt. John Perrine earlier called an active shooter incident at Noblesville West Middle School. This is just sad something has to be done. How many more lives have to be taken in order for someone to do something.  (CNN)

 

 

Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

 

Breaking News: School Shooting In Indiana was originally published on rnbcincy.com

