Today, Jennnifer Lopez dropped the music video for her new record with DJ Khaled and Cardi B, ‘Dinero.’

Of course there is a whole lot of dinero (money) and since J-Lo is involved, there is a lot of dancing too. Peep the sexy black and white video below…

