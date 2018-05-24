Blue Ivy Carter, Jay-Z and Beyonce’s eldest child, is all about the rules.

Blue’s grandmother, Tina Lawson, posted a video to her Instagram of herself trying to show us the inside of a beautiful theater in Paris, France. She was there to see a ballet.

Off camera, you can hear the voice of Blue Ivy saying, “You’re not supposed to take videos, Grandma. You’re not supposed to.”

Blue Ivy Is All About Following The Rules was originally published on hot1079philly.com

