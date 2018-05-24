9 O'Clock News
Blue Ivy Is All About Following The Rules

Blue Ivy Carter, Jay-Z and Beyonce’s eldest child, is all about the rules.

Blue’s grandmother, Tina Lawson, posted a video to her Instagram of herself trying to show us the inside of a beautiful theater in Paris, France. She was there to see a ballet.

Off camera, you can hear the voice of Blue Ivy saying, “You’re not supposed to take videos, Grandma. You’re not supposed to.”

Blue Ivy Is All About Following The Rules

