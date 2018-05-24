Feature Story
Jacquees Arrested For Marijuana Possession, Speeding

116 MPH?!

Jacquees found himself in police custody early Thursday morning as the “Bed” singer was pulled over for going 116 MPH on the highway, police said.

Jacquees, real name Rodriquez Broadnax, was driving a 2007 Bentley Continental around 3 a.m. when an officer using a speed detection device clocked the car going 116 MPH on I-85 in Atlanta. While the car was being pulled over, police say they noticed something being thrown from the window. They later discovered the item tossed from the car was three grams of marijuana.

Jacquees was charged with speeding, reckless driving, littering and possession of a controlled substance.

