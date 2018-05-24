Jacquees Arrested For Marijuana Possession, Speeding

Jacquees found himself in police custody early Thursday morning as the “Bed” singer was pulled over for going 116 MPH on the highway, police said.

Jacquees, real name Rodriquez Broadnax, was driving a 2007 Bentley Continental around 3 a.m. when an officer using a speed detection device clocked the car going 116 MPH on I-85 in Atlanta. While the car was being pulled over, police say they noticed something being thrown from the window. They later discovered the item tossed from the car was three grams of marijuana.

APD arrested singer-songwriter Jacquees around 3 a.m. on May 24, 2018. Our officer conducted a traffic stop after using laser speed detection to determine car Rodriquez Broadnax was driving was going 116mph on NB I-85. Around 3 grams of marijuana was recovered during traffic stop pic.twitter.com/3lyFwfdiS0 — Atlanta Police Dept (@Atlanta_Police) May 24, 2018

Jacquees was charged with speeding, reckless driving, littering and possession of a controlled substance.

