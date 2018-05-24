THIS IS WHY YOU CANT LET JUST ANYBODY GIVE YOU A MASSAGE AND WHY YOU HAVE TO THOROUGHLY CHECK WHO’S GONNA BE RUBBING ON YOU, BECAUSE SOMETIME THE MASSAGE CAN BE SO GOOD THAT YOU’LL GO TO SLEEP AND HOPEFULLY YOU DIDN’T HIRE A GUY LIKE THIS. NOT ONLY DID HE GRAB THE VICTIM’S HAD AND PLACE HIS PENIS ON IT HE ALSO ATTEMPTED TO PIN HER DOWN AND FORCE HER TO GIVE HIM ORAL SEX THIS DUDE NEEDS TO BE THROWN UNDER THE JAIL!!! VIA FOX NEWS COLUMBUS……

A masseuse is facing charges of inappropriately touching and sexually assaulting a 19-year-old female client last week during a session.James McKinley Harris Jr., 48, is out on bond after being charged with rape.According to Franklin County Municipal Court charging documents, Harris grabbed the victim’s hand and placed his erect penis on it while she was on his massage table Thursday at Touch Therapy Medical Massage. Harris is also accused of pinning down the female victim’s hands on his table and performing oral sex for 30 to 40 seconds while she tried to push him away.

Columbus man charged with raping client during massage was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

