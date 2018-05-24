New Law Forces 911 Dispatchers To Be Trained To Give Medical Advise

New Law Forces 911 Dispatchers To Be Trained To Give Medical Advise

Emergency dispatchers in Ohio will now be obligated to give “emergency medical dispatching.”

Many lives have been saved by simply calling 9-1-1. Now a new law in Ohio will make it proficient for dispatchers to give pre-medical advise to callers when they call.

First responders and Ohio Health teamed up to be able to provide cards that will have instructions for dispatchers to read to callers that will give medical advice. These instructions are intended to help people while they wait for ambulances to arrive.

Dispatchers know that every second counts and we see this even saving more lives.

Source: 10TV

