First lingerie, then lip gloss, and now slides. Rihanna is staying busy with Fenty, releasing all kinds of products. The slides come in yellow and blue, grey and teal, and all black everything. The slides go on sale at 10am for $100. Check out the slides here.

Rihanna Releases Fenty PUMA Espadrille Slides was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: