J. Cole & Lil Pump Interviewed Each Other At Rolling Loud 2018

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

J. Cole & Lil Pump Interviewed Each Other At Rolling Loud 2018

0 reads
Leave a comment
2016 Pemberton Music Festival

Source: Jim Bennett / Getty

Via | HipHopDX

It’s probably safe to say there’s no beef between J. Cole and Lil Pump. On Tuesday night (May 22), Everyday Struggle co-host DJ Akademiks shared an audio clip of Cole and Pump interviewing each other at Rolling Loud 2018.

Pump is heard talking about a fight with someone over a weed scent in a person’s house and the Dreamville mastermind asks if he made a scene intentionally.

The two met at the Miami music festival and evidently squashed whatever tension was still lingering. Pump said they were already on good terms on two different occasions — once at the 2018 Billboard Awards and once to TMZ. Both comments came after this year’s Rolling Loud.

READ MORE

 

J. Cole & Lil Pump Interviewed Each Other At Rolling Loud 2018 was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Morgan Freeman Accused By Eight Women Of Sexual…
 4 hours ago
05.24.18
Nicki Minaj Delays Major Announcement After Cancelling “Ellen”…
 9 hours ago
05.24.18
J. Cole & Lil Pump Interviewed Each Other…
 9 hours ago
05.24.18
Tatum and Producer Sal Dali
The Wiz Warm Up with Tatum Episode 1:…
 24 hours ago
05.24.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close