Tea Talk The Podcast Ep. 4: Sierra Finds Out About BK Brasco’s Double Life

We knew BK Brasco and Sierra’s love story was too good to be true, but we had no idea it was this messy. Cue Karlie Redd to make it even messier. Brasco was exposed as a two-timing liar on Monday night’s episode of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, but it’s safe to say we’re equally mad at Karlie for how things went down.

Missed it? Get into this week’s ‘Tea Talk The Podcast’ recap with Rae Holliday and Shamika Sanders.

