Drain the Swamp? The White House Dealing with a Sinkhole on Its Lawn

A possible reason for the sinkhole is linked to a “leaky water pipe.” Meanwhile, Twitter users are having a field day with the lawn mishap through jokes, gifs, and memes.

WASHINGTON– A sinkhole has appeared steps from the entrance to the White House briefing room.

Eyewitnesses first saw the sinkhole on the grassy North Lawn on Saturday, following a week of nearly constant rain in Washington. While the hole is behind a stretch of wrought iron fence inaccessible to pedestrian foot traffic, it was contained with yellow caution tape and two orange cones. On Tuesday afternoon, a National Park Service ranger covered the hole with a piece of green plywood ahead of a thunderstorm.

“The National Park Service has been monitoring the situation and is bringing in some additional experts to help best determine a remedy,” National Park Service spokeswoman Jenny Anzelmo-Sarles said in a statement.

“Sinkholes, like this one, are common occurrences in the Washington area following heavy rain like the DC metro area has experienced in the last week. We do not believe it poses any risk to the White House or is representative of a larger problem,” she added.

The geology of the White House doesn’t naturally lend itself to sinkholes, per expert Terry West, a professor of earth, atmospheric, and planetary sciences and civil engineering at Purdue University.

Most sinkholes, West told CNN, form from cavities in underground limestone, but “the geology at the White House is really not that type at all. It’s more of a sandy clay material that is remnant from when the oceans were at a higher elevation,” called “Coastal Plain” terrain.

West suspects the sinkhole resulted from the previous construction on the lawn. This particular stretch of grass has had its share of disruption over the years; during the Obama administration, the lawn was excavated and under construction for months.

READ MORE: Fox8.com

Article Courtesy of CNN and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of The Washington Post and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Chip Somodevilla and Getty Images

PHOTOS: Beyonce, Cardi B & More Kill It At Coachella 54 photos Launch gallery PHOTOS: Beyonce, Cardi B & More Kill It At Coachella 1. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 1 of 54 2. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 2 of 54 3. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 3 of 54 4. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 4 of 54 5. ENTERTAINMENT-COACHELLA-US-entertainment-music Source:Getty 5 of 54 6. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 6 of 54 7. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 7 of 54 8. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 8 of 54 9. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 9 of 54 10. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 10 of 54 11. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 11 of 54 12. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 12 of 54 13. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 13 of 54 14. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 14 of 54 15. ENTERTAINMENT-COACHELLA-US-entertainment-music Source:Getty 15 of 54 16. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 16 of 54 17. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 17 of 54 18. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 18 of 54 19. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 19 of 54 20. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 20 of 54 21. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 21 of 54 22. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 22 of 54 23. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 23 of 54 24. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 24 of 54 25. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 25 of 54 26. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 26 of 54 27. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 27 of 54 28. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 28 of 54 29. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 29 of 54 30. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 30 of 54 31. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 31 of 54 32. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 32 of 54 33. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 33 of 54 34. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 34 of 54 35. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 35 of 54 36. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 36 of 54 37. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 37 of 54 38. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 38 of 54 39. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 39 of 54 40. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 40 of 54 41. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 41 of 54 42. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 42 of 54 43. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 43 of 54 44. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 44 of 54 45. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 45 of 54 46. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 46 of 54 47. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-FESTIVAL-COACHELLA Source:Getty 47 of 54 48. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-FESTIVAL-COACHELLA Source:Getty 48 of 54 49. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-FESTIVAL-COACHELLA Source:Getty 49 of 54 50. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-FESTIVAL-COACHELLA Source:Getty 50 of 54 51. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-FESTIVAL-COACHELLA Source:Getty 51 of 54 52. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 52 of 54 53. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 53 of 54 54. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 54 of 54 Skip ad Continue reading PHOTOS: Beyonce, Cardi B & More Kill It At Coachella PHOTOS: Beyonce, Cardi B & More Kill It At Coachella

Drain the Swamp? The White House Dealing with a Sinkhole on Its Lawn was originally published on wzakcleveland.com