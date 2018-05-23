Andy Cohen Did Not Like Seeing Kim Zolciak Ganged Up on During ‘RHOA’ Reunion

Photo by

Andy Cohen Did Not Like Seeing Kim Zolciak Ganged Up on During ‘RHOA’ Reunion

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 15

Source: Bravo / Getty

Bravo honcho Andy Cohen has revealed that he nearly walked off the set of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” reunion special because the black women on the show “ganged up” on his precious snow-white, Kim Zolciak-Biermann.

During a recent appearance on The Jenny McCarthy Show, Andy admitted that he felt Kim was bullied by the other women to the point where he began to feel uncomfortable.

“Atlanta this season… I had a really rough time with the last chunk of that when Kim was on because it got very… I hate a five against one situation because it is a gang up and the problem is that Kim was not… It’s less problematic when the person is good at taking up for themselves and Kim was not having an easy time with her words,” he explained.

“[Kim] was making it harder for herself,” he continued.

According to Andy, he completely lost control of the reunion after Kim joined her co-stars to hash out the events of season 10.

“In retrospect in thinking of it, no one was listening to me and I really did not have control of the room,” he admitted. “I wish I had walked off of that reunion because I’ve never walked off. Everyone else has walked off. The next day, I was like ‘Dammit, you should have walked off. Why didn’t you walk off?’”

Watch the interview via the clip above.

One Twitter user reacted to Cohen’s comments by noting: “Had it been 5 white women on 1 black woman it would have been alright to him. We see Andy’s true colors now. Just like how he won’t do anything about Ravenel because he’s got a sexual abuse scandal he’s trying to hide.” (see post above)

If you watched the reunion show, Kim was basically outed for being a closeted racist (click HERE if you missed that) but surprisingly demanded an apology from Bravo anyway.

As noted by SFTA, Kim was given her own show after several RHOA cast members banned together and boycotted because of her racist attitude

At the end of the reunion special, Kim confronted Andy over how she was treated on the show…

“That bitch knows I’m not racist. NeNe knows I’m not racist. You know why you have not found another white woman to [join the cast]? Because nobody is dumb enough to do that! Put yourself in my shoes — five African-American women — just hammered! I couldn’t even speak, my mind’s a f**king whirlwind!” she ranted.

But Cohen noted that Kim was no saint during the season, as she often referred to all the black women as “B*tches” and cursed each one of them out.

Now, Cohen is backtracking and forming the narrative that Kim is a helpless damsel in distress who got “ganged up” on by 5 black women.

During his conversation with Jenny McCarthy, Cohen, who is also rumored to be a closet racist, Andy compares the Atlanta reunion to the NYC cast and noted that he would “never” walk off of a New York reunion show (the white women on that show can be just as nasty).

Andy also addressed the conversation he had with Kim off-stage after the reunion taping, which included Zolciak defending herself against racist allegations.

“In that moment, I was literally like, ‘Oh no, the reunion is done. They are never using this,’” he recalled. “I was so dumb! And I said to them after, I was like, ‘You know, I don’t think that was interesting.’ I am dumb sometimes.”

“I am always thinking as a producer but in that moment, I was so exhausted,” he added.

Following filming on the reunion, Kim announced that she would no longer be appearing on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

As for her spinoff, “Don’t Be Tardy,” Kim is reportedly in production on season seven, despite calls for the series to be canceled earlier this year.

 

