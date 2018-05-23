Andy Cohen Did Not Like Seeing Kim Zolciak Ganged Up on During ‘RHOA’ Reunion

Bravo honcho Andy Cohen has revealed that he nearly walked off the set of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” reunion special because the black women on the show “ganged up” on his precious snow-white, Kim Zolciak-Biermann.

During a recent appearance on The Jenny McCarthy Show, Andy admitted that he felt Kim was bullied by the other women to the point where he began to feel uncomfortable.

“Atlanta this season… I had a really rough time with the last chunk of that when Kim was on because it got very… I hate a five against one situation because it is a gang up and the problem is that Kim was not… It’s less problematic when the person is good at taking up for themselves and Kim was not having an easy time with her words,” he explained.

“[Kim] was making it harder for herself,” he continued.

According to Andy, he completely lost control of the reunion after Kim joined her co-stars to hash out the events of season 10.

“In retrospect in thinking of it, no one was listening to me and I really did not have control of the room,” he admitted. “I wish I had walked off of that reunion because I’ve never walked off. Everyone else has walked off. The next day, I was like ‘Dammit, you should have walked off. Why didn’t you walk off?’”

Watch the interview via the clip above.

Had it been 5 white women on 1 black woman it would have been alright to him. We see Andy's true colors now. Just like how he won't do anything about Ravenel because he's got a sexual abuse scandal he's trying to hide. Allegedly pic.twitter.com/hxIoRhG2nq — Shereé Wigfield🐑🦋 (@JloIsShook) May 22, 2018

One Twitter user reacted to Cohen’s comments by noting: “Had it been 5 white women on 1 black woman it would have been alright to him. We see Andy’s true colors now. Just like how he won’t do anything about Ravenel because he’s got a sexual abuse scandal he’s trying to hide.” (see post above)

If you watched the reunion show, Kim was basically outed for being a closeted racist (click HERE if you missed that) but surprisingly demanded an apology from Bravo anyway.

As noted by SFTA, Kim was given her own show after several RHOA cast members banned together and boycotted because of her racist attitude

At the end of the reunion special, Kim confronted Andy over how she was treated on the show…

“That bitch knows I’m not racist. NeNe knows I’m not racist. You know why you have not found another white woman to [join the cast]? Because nobody is dumb enough to do that! Put yourself in my shoes — five African-American women — just hammered! I couldn’t even speak, my mind’s a f**king whirlwind!” she ranted.

But Cohen noted that Kim was no saint during the season, as she often referred to all the black women as “B*tches” and cursed each one of them out.

Now, Cohen is backtracking and forming the narrative that Kim is a helpless damsel in distress who got “ganged up” on by 5 black women.

During his conversation with Jenny McCarthy, Cohen, who is also rumored to be a closet racist, Andy compares the Atlanta reunion to the NYC cast and noted that he would “never” walk off of a New York reunion show (the white women on that show can be just as nasty).

Andy also addressed the conversation he had with Kim off-stage after the reunion taping, which included Zolciak defending herself against racist allegations.

“In that moment, I was literally like, ‘Oh no, the reunion is done. They are never using this,’” he recalled. “I was so dumb! And I said to them after, I was like, ‘You know, I don’t think that was interesting.’ I am dumb sometimes.”

“I am always thinking as a producer but in that moment, I was so exhausted,” he added.

Following filming on the reunion, Kim announced that she would no longer be appearing on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

As for her spinoff, “Don’t Be Tardy,” Kim is reportedly in production on season seven, despite calls for the series to be canceled earlier this year.

SOURCE: EURweb.com

Article Courtesy of EURweb

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Bravo and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of SiriusXM, YouTube, and EURweb

Tweet and Gif Courtesy of Twitter and EURweb

PHOTOS: Beyonce, Cardi B & More Kill It At Coachella 54 photos Launch gallery PHOTOS: Beyonce, Cardi B & More Kill It At Coachella 1. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 1 of 54 2. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 2 of 54 3. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 3 of 54 4. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 4 of 54 5. ENTERTAINMENT-COACHELLA-US-entertainment-music Source:Getty 5 of 54 6. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 6 of 54 7. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 7 of 54 8. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 8 of 54 9. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 9 of 54 10. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 10 of 54 11. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 11 of 54 12. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 12 of 54 13. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 13 of 54 14. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 14 of 54 15. ENTERTAINMENT-COACHELLA-US-entertainment-music Source:Getty 15 of 54 16. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 16 of 54 17. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 17 of 54 18. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 18 of 54 19. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 19 of 54 20. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 20 of 54 21. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 21 of 54 22. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 22 of 54 23. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 23 of 54 24. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 24 of 54 25. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 25 of 54 26. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 26 of 54 27. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 27 of 54 28. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 28 of 54 29. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 29 of 54 30. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 30 of 54 31. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 31 of 54 32. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 32 of 54 33. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 33 of 54 34. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 34 of 54 35. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 35 of 54 36. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 36 of 54 37. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 37 of 54 38. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 38 of 54 39. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 39 of 54 40. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 40 of 54 41. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 41 of 54 42. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 42 of 54 43. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Source:Getty 43 of 54 44. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 44 of 54 45. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 45 of 54 46. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 46 of 54 47. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-FESTIVAL-COACHELLA Source:Getty 47 of 54 48. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-FESTIVAL-COACHELLA Source:Getty 48 of 54 49. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-FESTIVAL-COACHELLA Source:Getty 49 of 54 50. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-FESTIVAL-COACHELLA Source:Getty 50 of 54 51. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-FESTIVAL-COACHELLA Source:Getty 51 of 54 52. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 52 of 54 53. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 53 of 54 54. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Source:Getty 54 of 54 Skip ad Continue reading PHOTOS: Beyonce, Cardi B & More Kill It At Coachella PHOTOS: Beyonce, Cardi B & More Kill It At Coachella

Andy Cohen Did Not Like Seeing Kim Zolciak Ganged Up on During ‘RHOA’ Reunion was originally published on wzakcleveland.com