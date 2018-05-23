9 O'Clock News
Pusha T Announces Album Name And Release Date…. And It’s Soon

Pusha T announced via Twitter today that his album is definitely on the way.

Back in April, Kanye West tweeted that we could expect a new Pusha record May 25th, but since then we haven’t heard anything until now. Well Push stepped to the table to let us know that Friday the 25th is the day and the album will have a change of name.

If you remember, for a while the album was going to be called, “King Push.” Pusha T decided to change the name to “Daytona” because the former name didn’t match the body of work.

According to Pusha, not only has he and Kanye out done themselves on this album, he calls it flawless. Well, I’m hyped.

