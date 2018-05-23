Earlier this year, both Ro James and BJ The Chicago Kid, release separate EPs to tease fans with new music and the promise of even more music. BJ’s EP, The Opening Ceremony, was collection of three songs that will later appear on his In My Mind follow-up. While Ro’s released his new EP, Smoke which included 4 news tracks that o bring us into his world of music, sexiness and originality.

Now, they are currently on a joint tour, providing fans with the the ultimate R&B duo and on Wednesday they hit Indy. However, before they hit the stage, they stopped by Hot 96.3 studio, where they played a fun game of Who’s Most Likely,” watch the full video above!

Also, check out their full interview below, as they chat it up with Hot’s own B-Swift.

Ro James & BJ The Chicago Kid Predict Who Will Be The First To Get Married [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on hot963.com

