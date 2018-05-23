FBI Raids House & Storage of Former Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger

The Federal Bureau of Investigation are at former Ohio House speaker Cliff Rosenberger’s house in Clarksville and at a storage facility in Wilmington this morning. FBI spokesman Todd Lindgren said “We are conducting law enforcement activities in those areas.”

Rosenberger resigned in April after admitting that he hired a criminal defense attorney to handle an FBI inquiry. He claims all his actions have been lawful and ethical. The FBI is reportedly looking into a four-day trip Rosenberger took to London in August 2017 that was partially underwritten by payday lending interests, and he may have made other trips with payday lenders as well.

The House has not elected a new speaker since Rosenberger’s departure and cancelled its sessions for the remainder of this week. No bills can pass until a new speaker is picked.

