R. Kelly Says It’s Too Late To Try To End His Career [VIDEO]

WGCI Summer Jam 2014

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

R. Kelly bragged on Facebook Live:

“I got a million motherfuckers hatin’ me or 40 billion motherfuckers lovin’ me, you know what I’m sayin’? And I’mma tell you somethin’ I’mma take this musical shit, and I’mma inject these motherfuckers with this musical, beautiful shit…I am handcuffed by my destiny. It’s too late. They shoulda did this shit 30 years ago. It’s too late. The music has been injected in the world.”

R. Kelly Says It’s Too Late To Try To End His Career [VIDEO] was originally published on hot1079philly.com

