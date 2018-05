Stacey Abrams, the Former House Minority Leader won Georgia Democratic primary Tuesday and continues her path towards trying to become the nation’s first black female governor. Abrams now waits for her Republican opponent to see who she will run against in the race to succeed Gov. Nathan Deal in November.

