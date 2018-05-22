JADA PINKETT SMITH REVEALS SHE SUFFERS FROM ALOPECIA

JADA PINKETT SMITH SHARES SHOCKING DETAILS OF HAIR LOSS

Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook series Red Table Talk is poppin’. So much tea has been spilled from the actress dating Will Smith while he was still with his ex-wife, and her daughter Willow Smith cutting herself at the height of career.

Jada revealed on Monday the reason that she has been rocking so many turbans is because she suffers from alopecia.

She explained that one day when she was taking a shower handfuls of hair was coming out, and she was “literally shaking with fear.” Her plan is to keep her hair short.

The Girls Trip actress added that specialists are unable to diagnose what is causing the hair loss, but her friends suggest that it’s stress.

