Dr. Breedlove is back talking with the team about how White people should call the police on random Black people. He is working on a documentary titled, “Black and Dangerous in America,” where he will show how aggressive Black people were during President Obama’s terms. Rickey Smiley brought up the Starbucks incident as well as White supremacist in different areas mistreating Black people.
Dr. Breedlove didn’t care what Rickey said and believed the men in Starbucks got the cops called on them for good reasons. They had beards and intimidated the other customers. He then began saying “you people” and Da Brat didn’t like that. Dr. Breedlove also believes that Black people have a violent history, but listen to hear what else he had to say.
Dr. Breedlove Explains Why White People Should Call The Police On Random Black People [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com