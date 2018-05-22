Was Taylor Swift Being Messy Towards Kanye West By Getting Friendly With Amber Rose?

Gary With Da Tea is back with all your celebrity news. Amber Rose and her son were invited to Taylor Swift’s concert and Gary believes she was being messy by being friends with his ex. When Amber was dating Kanye West that’s when they had issues with each other, but now everything is cool with them.
Idris Elba’s fiancée is catching fire on social media for what she wore to the royal wedding. She had on a Gucci dress, shoes and bag, but many believe she should’ve wore something more elegant. Idris wants people to stop hating on her and thought she looked beautiful.
