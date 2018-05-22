Michael Keaton gave the commencement speech Saturday at Ohio’s Kent State University, but it’s how he ended it that has everyone talking.

“I’ve got two words that I want you all to remember,” the actor said. “They’re very important, and if I leave you with anything, I’m going to leave you with these two words. And those two words are: I’m Batman.”

Keaton uttered those immortal words in both 1989’s Batman and 1992’s Batman Returns.

MICHAEL KEATON: Reminds Graduates He’s Batman was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: