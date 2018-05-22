Cincy
MICHAEL KEATON: Reminds Graduates He’s Batman

Michael Keaton gave the commencement speech Saturday at Ohio’s Kent State University, but it’s how he ended it that has everyone talking.

“I’ve got two words that I want you all to remember,” the actor said. “They’re very important, and if I leave you with anything, I’m going to leave you with these two words. And those two words are: I’m Batman.”

Keaton uttered those immortal words in both 1989’s Batman and 1992’s Batman Returns.

MICHAEL KEATON: Reminds Graduates He's Batman

