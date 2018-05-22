Alleged Sexual Misconduct at Ohio State??

Reports say that the president of Ohio State University is asking alumni for help involving reports of alleged sexual misconduct by a former university doctor. The doctor’s name is Richard Strauss and he passed away back in 2005. The university says it has received numerous reports about alleged misconduct by male student-athletes in eight different sports.

The Ohio State University President, Michael Drake, reportedly sent an email request to alumni who attended Ohio State from the mid-1970s to the mid-1990s. The email was asking that they bring forward any information they have related to the allegations. Drake asked people to contact a Seattle-based law firm hired by Ohio State to conduct an independent investigation.

Columbus police and the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office also have knowledge of the impending accusations and are ready for a potential criminal investigation.

