Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Dark Love: 10 Black Celebrities Serving Goth Looks For The People

A shmood and a lifestyle.

1 reads
Leave a comment
2014 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Black on Black goth love is in full effect thanks to #WorldGothDay.

The dark subculture has its roots in the punk scenes of the late 70s with bands like The Cure and Siouxsie and the Banshees serving as inspiration for styles, music and overall mood.

Despite the mostly White idols of the goth scene, there are definitely some Black people who know a thing or two about dark styles.

Black gothic influences have hit everything from music to fashion to TV shows.

And with no universal definition of goth set in stone, Black people have been able to remix it, flip it and twist it to a place they can call home.

Swipe through for 10 people who have made goth culture their own!

Dark Love: 10 Black Celebrities Serving Goth Looks For The People was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Issa Rae Channels Black ‘90s Sitcom Characters In…
 17 hours ago
05.22.18
Jada Pinkett-Smith Opens Up About The Struggles Of…
 19 hours ago
05.22.18
37 items
Star Transformation: Brandy
 20 hours ago
05.22.18
Pressure flips back to Celtics as LeBron, Cavs…
 1 day ago
05.22.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close