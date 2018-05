These kids won Halloween in mid-May.

Their Transformers costumes definitely killed at whatever event they were headed to.

Seriously any other kids attending this fancy dress competition have no idea how badly they’re about to get owned👌🏻🤖 pic.twitter.com/3jX7BXcd64 — Matt (@MrBoak) May 21, 2018

These Kids’ Transformers Costumes Are The Flyest Thing You’ll See All Day was originally published on globalgrind.com

