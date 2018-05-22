News
Home > News

Folks Were Afraid To Adopt This Pitbull Until One Couple Changed Its Life

See how Manny showered his new puppy Pablo with love until he was over his fears of abuse.

0 reads
Leave a comment
irina shayk - celebs and pitbulls

Source: Splash News

Everybody passed on Pablo the Pitbull, fearing his anxious and aggressive behavior.

But that didn’t stop one brave couple from adopting the adorable pit.

After taking him to the vet, they discovered he’d been kicked and abused in the past, explaining his erratic behavior.

The vet said, “Somebody hurt him when he was really, really young.”

As a result of his abuse, Pablo was afraid of men, including his male co-owner Manny.

Watch the full video from The Dodo below and see how Manny showered Pablo with love and patience until he was over his fears.

Folks Were Afraid To Adopt This Pitbull Until One Couple Changed Its Life was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Pressure flips back to Celtics as LeBron, Cavs…
 6 hours ago
05.22.18
Idris Elba Isn’t Here For People Hating His…
 1 day ago
05.22.18
Floyd Mayweather Buys His Daughter Crazy Big Diamond…
 1 day ago
05.22.18
Watch Janet Jackson Perform And Accept Icon Award…
 2 days ago
05.21.18
Nicki Minaj Performs “Chun-Li” & “Poke It Out”…
 2 days ago
05.21.18
Jay Z Convinces Meek Mill Not To Go…
 4 days ago
05.18.18
Blac Chyna Likely To Be Sued Over Death…
 4 days ago
05.18.18
Terrell Owens Not So Happy About Being Inducted…
 5 days ago
05.18.18
Lupus And You: 5 Facts You Need To…
 5 days ago
05.18.18
Ro James & BJ The Chicago Kid Describe…
 5 days ago
05.18.18
Style Files: Trey Songz Top 5 Looks For…
 5 days ago
05.18.18
YFN Lucci
Q Money Ft. YFN Lucci – “Whole Ticket”…
 6 days ago
05.17.18
Why Would Kanye West Get Rid Of His…
 6 days ago
05.16.18
Queen Latifah Receives Honorary Doctorate Degree
 6 days ago
05.16.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close