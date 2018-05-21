Roy Wood Jr. Prank Calls A Woman With A Headache Who’s Ready To Fight Him & His Sister [EXCLUSIVE]

Roy Wood Jr. almost got someone beat up because of his prank. He called a woman and mentioned that her son was using fireworks and it caused a fire on the neighbors grass. Roy told her that he wants the money to buy supplies at the store, but she wasn’t having it.
She began to curse because he started getting nasty with her and she mentioned that she is ready to fight. The lady hung up the phone and Roy had her son call her. You won’t believe what happened when she found out it was a prank.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Prank Call: Roy Wood Jr. Makes A Man Mad Enough To Get His Gun [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Roy Woods Jr.’s Tropical Booty Meat Prank Call [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Prank Call: Woman Goes In After Being Cussed Out By An Employee And Supervisor [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Pressure flips back to Celtics as LeBron, Cavs tie series with Game 4 victory
- ‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Tami Tells Jennifer That The Messy Life Ain’t What She Wants
- ‘LHHATLS7’ Recap: Karlie Redd Gets Mad When Her Messy Friendtervention Backfires
- King Of The Ring: Floyd “Money” Mayweather Gifts His Daughter With This 30 Carat Diamond Ring For Her Birthday
- So Dope: Boosie’s “Out Of School Bash” Offers Cash For Students That Made Straight A’s In Class
- J-Lo Performs ‘Dinero’ With DJ Khaled A 2018 Billboard Music Awards [VIDEO]
- We Got Five On It: Here’s A Few Ideas For The Obamas Now That They Have A Netflix Deal
- Janelle Monae Tells Why The Pressure Is Greater For Her While Making Music Instead Of Movies [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Black Tony Tells How He Ended Up At The Royal Wedding [EXCLUSIVE]
- WIN, WIN, WIN: Jay Rock Just Announced His New Album “REDEMPTION” Is Coming On June 15
Rickey Smiley Behind The Scenes At The LIT AF Tour [PHOTOS]
Rickey Smiley Behind The Scenes At The LIT AF Tour [PHOTOS]
1. Rickey Smiley Behind The Scenes At The LIT AF TourSource:Breakwind Ent. 1 of 7
2. Rickey Smiley Behind The Scenes At The LIT AF TourSource:Breakwind Ent. 2 of 7
3. Rickey Smiley Behind The Scenes At The LIT AF TourSource:Breakwind Ent. 3 of 7
4. Rickey Smiley Behind The Scenes At The LIT AF TourSource:Breakwind Ent. 4 of 7
5. Rickey Smiley Behind The Scenes At The LIT AF TourSource:Breakwind Ent. 5 of 7
6. Rickey Smiley Behind The Scenes At The LIT AF TourSource:Breakwind Ent. 6 of 7
7. Rickey Smiley Behind The Scenes At The LIT AF TourSource:Breakwind Ent. 7 of 7
Roy Wood Jr. Prank Calls A Woman With A Headache Who’s Ready To Fight Him & His Sister [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com