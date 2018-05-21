What Was Wrong With The Royal Wedding [EXCLUSIVE]

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were married in an elegant wedding this weekend and so many were happy for them. Juicy didn’t like the fact that her dress was so simple and cost $340,000. She mentioned the entire wedding cost $45 million and they should of spend more money on her dress.
Juicy thought her reception dress was better and didn’t like that her mom sat in the second row at the wedding. Everyone believed the bishop stole the show during his word about love. Many enjoyed seeing celebrities like Oprah, Serena Williams, Idris Elba and more attend the wedding.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Best Moments From Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Royal Wedding [PHOTOS]
RELATED: Will Meghan Markle’s Family Members Crash Her Wedding? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Prince Harry Reportedly Refuses Prenup Ahead Of Marriage To Meghan Markle
The Latest:
- Pressure flips back to Celtics as LeBron, Cavs tie series with Game 4 victory
- ‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Tami Tells Jennifer That The Messy Life Ain’t What She Wants
- ‘LHHATLS7’ Recap: Karlie Redd Gets Mad When Her Messy Friendtervention Backfires
- King Of The Ring: Floyd “Money” Mayweather Gifts His Daughter With This 30 Carat Diamond Ring For Her Birthday
- So Dope: Boosie’s “Out Of School Bash” Offers Cash For Students That Made Straight A’s In Class
- J-Lo Performs ‘Dinero’ With DJ Khaled A 2018 Billboard Music Awards [VIDEO]
- We Got Five On It: Here’s A Few Ideas For The Obamas Now That They Have A Netflix Deal
- Janelle Monae Tells Why The Pressure Is Greater For Her While Making Music Instead Of Movies [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Black Tony Tells How He Ended Up At The Royal Wedding [EXCLUSIVE]
- WIN, WIN, WIN: Jay Rock Just Announced His New Album “REDEMPTION” Is Coming On June 15
Inside The Royal Wedding Reception [PHOTOS]
Inside The Royal Wedding Reception [PHOTOS]
1. We’s Married Now!1 of 9
2.2 of 9
3. The Happy Couple!3 of 9
4. Dig In!4 of 9
5. Serena Williams5 of 9
6. Serena and her boo Alexis6 of 9
7. Priyanka Chopra7 of 9
8. Priyanka Chopra8 of 9
9. Fireworks!9 of 9
What Was Wrong With The Royal Wedding [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com