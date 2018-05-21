Black Tony called up Rickey Smiley to tell him he wasn’t going to be at work because he was in England. He told Rickey that he was in London to change it up and that he went to the royal wedding. Black Tony mentioned that his cousins other cousin did Meghan Markle’s hair for her big day.

Follow @TheRSMS

He also told them that he flew there using Spirit airlines. Black Tony said the reception was great because they danced off “Boo’d Up.” Rickey didn’t believe him and that’s when Black Tony told him he was jealous.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Monday-Friday 6am ET.

RELATED: What Was Wrong With The Royal Wedding [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Spends His Day Watching “Martin” Instead Of Coming To Work [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Reveals He’s Been Cast In “Black Panther 2” [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Black Tony Tells How He Ended Up At The Royal Wedding [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com