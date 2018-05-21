Man Gets Caught Touching a Woman and Urinating Next to Her on an Airplane

Man Gets Caught Touching a Woman and Urinating Next to Her on an Airplane

DENVER – When Frontier Airlines Flight 864 left Denver on Thursday bound for Charleston, South Carolina, it started out like any other flight.

By the time it landed, passengers describe the flight from hell.

“I got a seat on the back of the plane where I could just lay down and fall asleep,” a passenger named Emily from Los Angeles told KDVR.

About two hours into the flight, she said she woke up in a panic.

“I hear a woman scream if this man f***ing touches me one more time I’ll f***ing kill him,” she said.

According to Emily, a drunk male passenger grabbed the woman he was seated next to.

“She said that he ordered two double shots of vodka, so four drinks while they were sitting there,” she said. “He was out of his mind. Like he couldn’t speak, he was mumbling. This man was extremely intoxicated.”

The flight crew reportedly moved the man to the back of the plane where there was an empty row. It was across the aisle from Emily’s seat. She said the flight crew warned her about the male passenger.

“They bring the man to the back across from me so they said you might want to get up just in case he tries to touch you,” Emily said.

She said she took out her phone to take a picture of the man to show her girlfriends. That is when she said the flight went from bad to worse.

“While I have my phone out trying to take a discreet photo, he starts to pee and urinate on the seat in front of him,” she said.

Emily also caught that on her phone. A stream can be seen coming from the man and hitting the back of the seat near the seatback pocket.

“And I scream, he’s f***ing peeing. He’s peeing. Oh my god. And the flight attendant doesn’t even acknowledge him at first. Acknowledges me and says you need to calm down and stop cursing,” she said.

Emily said she was moved to the front of the plane, her bag fees were waived and she was a given a $200 Frontier voucher.

 

READ MORE: Fox8.com

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Michael Francis McElroy and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Education Images and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of KDVR-TV Denver, WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland, and YouTube

