RUMOR MILL: Khloe and Tristan Might Be Getting Married?

Photo by

Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

RUMOR MILL: Khloe and Tristan Might Be Getting Married?

1 reads
Leave a comment
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 07, 2018

Source: Bauer-Griffin / Getty

RadarOnline.com is claiming that Khloe Kardashian is busy planning a “quickie wedding” to Tristan Thompson, but her famous family is furious and refusing to participate.

According to the tabloid, “sources” say the new mother, 33, is “desperate” to tie the knot with her baby daddy, 27, but her sisters, brother and mother have made it clear that they won’t be attending “under any circumstances.”

“They detest this guy with a passion and cannot believe Khloe’s let him walk all over her like this,” said the source.

The KarJenners reportedly “refuse to be anywhere near Thompson” after he was caught on camera hooking up with other women just days before Khloe gave birth to their baby daughter True. “Kim, Kris, Kourtney and company are adamant they won’t be in the same room as Tristan, let alone a wedding chapel.”

Read more of Radar’s report below:

Khloe is said to be in denial over the NBA star’s cheating scandal. “Even after their intervention to Ohio, she’s defending him and refusing to believe the cheating stories which she insists were exaggerated,” snitched the informant.

“He has a real grip over her and it speaks volumes that Khloe’s desperate to get hitched this summer.”

The reality star is even willing to give up on her dreams of a big wedding. “Ideally she’d like a splashy white wedding but with nobody in her corner it’ll more likely be a straight elopement instead.”

While the whole family is fuming over the scandal, pals tell Radar exclusively older sister Kim is the most furious. “Kim continues to rage about Tristan being in Khloe’s life.” So much so that “she’s made his destruction her personal life mission!”

As Radar previously reported exclusively, Kim has told Khloe over and over again not to even think about marrying Tristan. “She told her to do what Kourtney and Scott did, just have babies and don’t get married. Kim knows that Tristan will cheat again, and she told her not to marry him and be so legally tied to him.”

 

SOURCE: EURweb.com

Article Courtesy of EURweb

First Picture Courtesy of WENN

Second Picture Courtesy of Bauer-Griffin and Getty Images

2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3

PHOTOS: Beyonce, Cardi B & More Kill It At Coachella

54 photos Launch gallery

PHOTOS: Beyonce, Cardi B & More Kill It At Coachella

Continue reading PHOTOS: Beyonce, Cardi B & More Kill It At Coachella

PHOTOS: Beyonce, Cardi B & More Kill It At Coachella

RUMOR MILL: Khloe and Tristan Might Be Getting Married? was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Pressure flips back to Celtics as LeBron, Cavs…
 4 hours ago
05.22.18
Idris Elba Isn’t Here For People Hating His…
 23 hours ago
05.22.18
Floyd Mayweather Buys His Daughter Crazy Big Diamond…
 23 hours ago
05.22.18
Watch Janet Jackson Perform And Accept Icon Award…
 2 days ago
05.21.18
Nicki Minaj Performs “Chun-Li” & “Poke It Out”…
 2 days ago
05.21.18
Jay Z Convinces Meek Mill Not To Go…
 4 days ago
05.18.18
Blac Chyna Likely To Be Sued Over Death…
 4 days ago
05.18.18
Terrell Owens Not So Happy About Being Inducted…
 5 days ago
05.18.18
Lupus And You: 5 Facts You Need To…
 5 days ago
05.18.18
Ro James & BJ The Chicago Kid Describe…
 5 days ago
05.18.18
Style Files: Trey Songz Top 5 Looks For…
 5 days ago
05.18.18
YFN Lucci
Q Money Ft. YFN Lucci – “Whole Ticket”…
 6 days ago
05.17.18
Why Would Kanye West Get Rid Of His…
 6 days ago
05.16.18
Queen Latifah Receives Honorary Doctorate Degree
 6 days ago
05.16.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close