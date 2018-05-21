RUMOR MILL: Khloe and Tristan Might Be Getting Married?

RadarOnline.com is claiming that Khloe Kardashian is busy planning a “quickie wedding” to Tristan Thompson, but her famous family is furious and refusing to participate.

According to the tabloid, “sources” say the new mother, 33, is “desperate” to tie the knot with her baby daddy, 27, but her sisters, brother and mother have made it clear that they won’t be attending “under any circumstances.”

“They detest this guy with a passion and cannot believe Khloe’s let him walk all over her like this,” said the source.

The KarJenners reportedly “refuse to be anywhere near Thompson” after he was caught on camera hooking up with other women just days before Khloe gave birth to their baby daughter True. “Kim, Kris, Kourtney and company are adamant they won’t be in the same room as Tristan, let alone a wedding chapel.”

Read more of Radar's report below:

Khloe is said to be in denial over the NBA star’s cheating scandal. “Even after their intervention to Ohio, she’s defending him and refusing to believe the cheating stories which she insists were exaggerated,” snitched the informant. “He has a real grip over her and it speaks volumes that Khloe’s desperate to get hitched this summer.” The reality star is even willing to give up on her dreams of a big wedding. “Ideally she’d like a splashy white wedding but with nobody in her corner it’ll more likely be a straight elopement instead.” While the whole family is fuming over the scandal, pals tell Radar exclusively older sister Kim is the most furious. “Kim continues to rage about Tristan being in Khloe’s life.” So much so that “she’s made his destruction her personal life mission!” As Radar previously reported exclusively, Kim has told Khloe over and over again not to even think about marrying Tristan. “She told her to do what Kourtney and Scott did, just have babies and don’t get married. Kim knows that Tristan will cheat again, and she told her not to marry him and be so legally tied to him.”

