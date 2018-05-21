News
Watch: Lena Waithe Talks About The Reason She Never Wears Women’s Sneakers

She lets us in on what it's like to grow up in peak Jordan era

69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Press Room

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Lena Waithe is the latest celeb to take on Complex’s series Sneaker Shopping, and she met up with Joe La Puma in New York City’s Stadium Goods for a day of shopping.

Throughout the episode, Lena talks about the reason she doesn’t wear women’s sneakers, why her fiancee bought her a pair of shoes instead of an engagement ring, and what it was like to grow up in Chicago watching Michael Jordan play basketball.

Watch: Lena Waithe Talks About The Reason She Never Wears Women’s Sneakers was originally published on globalgrind.com

