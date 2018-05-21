Lena Waithe is the latest celeb to take on Complex’s series Sneaker Shopping, and she met up with Joe La Puma in New York City’s Stadium Goods for a day of shopping.

Throughout the episode, Lena talks about the reason she doesn’t wear women’s sneakers, why her fiancee bought her a pair of shoes instead of an engagement ring, and what it was like to grow up in Chicago watching Michael Jordan play basketball.

Watch: Lena Waithe Talks About The Reason She Never Wears Women’s Sneakers was originally published on globalgrind.com

