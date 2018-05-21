News
At. Long. Last: A$AP Rocky’s New Album ‘Testing’ Is Done, Take A Look At The Artwork Here

The people need some new Rocky ASAP

A$AP Rocky just made a super exciting announcement for all of his fans out there.

The fashion killer took to Twitter on Sunday to let everyone know his upcoming album, Testing, has been completed. And not only that–he gave us a look at the artwork for the project, too!

Along with the reveal of his cover art, it was also announced that some big names will be featured on this upcoming album, including Kid Cudi, Skepta, and Moby. We haven’t been given a release date for Testing just yet, but the Harlem rapper has been dropping new music since the beginning of 2018–so we can probably expect something within the next few months.

We haven’t gotten a full project from the A$AP leader since 2015, so this release is sure to be something huge. Take a look at the album artwork below for Rocky’s upcoming project, Testing.

