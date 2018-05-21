WIN, WIN, WIN: Jay Rock Just Announced His New Album “REDEMPTION” Is Coming On June 15

Jay Rock and his team have been teasing a new project for months now, and we finally have a release date and some cover art to go with what we’ve all been waiting for.

The TDE OG just announced via his Instagram story that his upcoming album is going to be titled REDEMPTION. He also dropped the artwork along with a release date, June 15.

Rock’s most recent project, 90059, dropped in 2015 to amazing critical and fan reception–so this new album is a longtime coming. His track “King’s Dead” with Kendrick Lamar and Future off of the Black Panther soundtrack started his 2018 off with a huge bang–and he’s continued that momentum with his most recent single, “WIN,” which just came out last week.

June is gearing up to be one of the biggest months in music ever. With Kanye West, Drake, Kid Cudi, Nas, Teyana Taylor and more set to drop…..it’s going to be absolutely insane. Get your ears ready for an insane month of hip-hop drops.

