Jennifer Lopez took the stage at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards to perform her new track, ‘Dinero.’ DJ Khaled did what DJ Khaled does, opening the performance with a lengthy scene of him watching “Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps” before he gets into the intro.

The other artist on the song, Cardi B, wasn’t in attendance due to pregnancy. However, that didn’t stop them from rocking out to her verse as a video of Cardi played on the jumbo screen.

J-Lo Performs ‘Dinero’ With DJ Khaled A 2018 Billboard Music Awards [VIDEO] was originally published on hot1079philly.com

