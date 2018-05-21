Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Cardi B Is Bride And Widow For Her “Be Careful” Video [NEW VIDEO]

Don't Mess With Cardi

1 reads
Leave a comment

Cardi B shares the brand new video for “Be Careful” from her chart-topping debut Invasion of Privacy. In the clip, Cardi is seen both as an angelic bride while the rest of the wedding party and congregation wears all black then turns right around and rocks all black (with striking red hair) when it comes time for a funeral.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez And Cardi B Are Out For The Money On “Dinero” [NEW MUSIC]

Watch the video up top.

RELATED: Cardi B Tweets And Deletes Details Of Offset’s Car Crash

Get The Latest Music and Entertainment News On Your Phone

Cardi B Is Bride And Widow For Her “Be Careful” Video [NEW VIDEO] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Pressure flips back to Celtics as LeBron, Cavs…
 4 hours ago
05.22.18
Idris Elba Isn’t Here For People Hating His…
 23 hours ago
05.22.18
Floyd Mayweather Buys His Daughter Crazy Big Diamond…
 23 hours ago
05.22.18
Watch Janet Jackson Perform And Accept Icon Award…
 2 days ago
05.21.18
Nicki Minaj Performs “Chun-Li” & “Poke It Out”…
 2 days ago
05.21.18
Jay Z Convinces Meek Mill Not To Go…
 4 days ago
05.18.18
Blac Chyna Likely To Be Sued Over Death…
 4 days ago
05.18.18
Terrell Owens Not So Happy About Being Inducted…
 5 days ago
05.18.18
Lupus And You: 5 Facts You Need To…
 5 days ago
05.18.18
Ro James & BJ The Chicago Kid Describe…
 5 days ago
05.18.18
Style Files: Trey Songz Top 5 Looks For…
 5 days ago
05.18.18
YFN Lucci
Q Money Ft. YFN Lucci – “Whole Ticket”…
 6 days ago
05.17.18
Why Would Kanye West Get Rid Of His…
 6 days ago
05.16.18
Queen Latifah Receives Honorary Doctorate Degree
 6 days ago
05.16.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close