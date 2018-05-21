Cincy
Home > Cincy

Ohio Students use 3D printing to create prosthetic hand for classmate

0 reads
Leave a comment

FINALLY HERE IS A GOOD STORY COMING OUT OF A HIGH SCHOOL, STUDENTS AT LANCASTER NEED TO BE RAISED UP AND PUT ON A PEDESTAL FOR THIS GREAT WORK . ONE OF THEIR CLASSMATES Astine Bales WAS BORN WITHOUT A HAND AND PLAYED THE TRUMPET IN THE SCHOOL BAND. SO HER CLASSMATES JUMPED ON A 3D PRINTER AND IT TOOK MONTHS BUT WHEN EVERYTHING WAS SAID AND DONE THE FINISHED PRODUCT WAS AWESOME!!! VIA FOX 28 NEWS

It is specifically designed for an instrument,” said Lancaster 9th grader Murray Robertson. “It’s different that what you could go to a company and get. And that sort of makes it special. But we’re hoping to improve it so it becomes as functional as possible.”

The principal called this a life-changing project for Bales.

Ohio Students use 3D printing to create prosthetic hand for classmate was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Pressure flips back to Celtics as LeBron, Cavs…
 4 hours ago
05.22.18
Idris Elba Isn’t Here For People Hating His…
 23 hours ago
05.22.18
Floyd Mayweather Buys His Daughter Crazy Big Diamond…
 23 hours ago
05.22.18
Watch Janet Jackson Perform And Accept Icon Award…
 2 days ago
05.21.18
Nicki Minaj Performs “Chun-Li” & “Poke It Out”…
 2 days ago
05.21.18
Jay Z Convinces Meek Mill Not To Go…
 4 days ago
05.18.18
Blac Chyna Likely To Be Sued Over Death…
 4 days ago
05.18.18
Terrell Owens Not So Happy About Being Inducted…
 5 days ago
05.18.18
Lupus And You: 5 Facts You Need To…
 5 days ago
05.18.18
Ro James & BJ The Chicago Kid Describe…
 5 days ago
05.18.18
Style Files: Trey Songz Top 5 Looks For…
 5 days ago
05.18.18
YFN Lucci
Q Money Ft. YFN Lucci – “Whole Ticket”…
 6 days ago
05.17.18
Why Would Kanye West Get Rid Of His…
 6 days ago
05.16.18
Queen Latifah Receives Honorary Doctorate Degree
 6 days ago
05.16.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close