FINALLY HERE IS A GOOD STORY COMING OUT OF A HIGH SCHOOL, STUDENTS AT LANCASTER NEED TO BE RAISED UP AND PUT ON A PEDESTAL FOR THIS GREAT WORK . ONE OF THEIR CLASSMATES Astine Bales WAS BORN WITHOUT A HAND AND PLAYED THE TRUMPET IN THE SCHOOL BAND. SO HER CLASSMATES JUMPED ON A 3D PRINTER AND IT TOOK MONTHS BUT WHEN EVERYTHING WAS SAID AND DONE THE FINISHED PRODUCT WAS AWESOME!!! VIA FOX 28 NEWS

It is specifically designed for an instrument,” said Lancaster 9th grader Murray Robertson. “It’s different that what you could go to a company and get. And that sort of makes it special. But we’re hoping to improve it so it becomes as functional as possible.”

The principal called this a life-changing project for Bales.

Ohio Students use 3D printing to create prosthetic hand for classmate was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: