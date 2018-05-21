9 Lyrics of Biggie Smalls To Use As Instagram Captions

Photo by

Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

9 Lyrics of Biggie Smalls To Use As Instagram Captions

0 reads
Leave a comment

Who knew 22 years later Biggie‘s lyrics would be Instagram worthy? We’ve all been there, struggling to find THE perfect IG caption for our perfectly captured photo. Well, no need to fret, The Notorious B.I.G. got us covered.

Finish the lyrics and drop a #HBD below! “I LOVE IT WHEN YOU CALL ME….” #HOT1075

A post shared by HOT 107.5 (@hiphopdetroit) on

9 Instagram-Worthy Captions From Biggie Smalls

“We can’t change the world unless we change ourselves.” – Biggie Smalls

“Birthdays was the worst days, now we sip champagne when we thirsty.” – Biggie Smalls

“You know very well who you are, don’t let ’em hold you down, reach for the stars.” – Biggie Smalls

“Learn to treat life to the best, put stress to rest.” – Biggie Smalls

“Honey’s wanna chat, but all we wanna know is where the party at?” – Biggie Smalls

“Never let them know your next move.” – Biggie Smalls

“If you don’t love yourself, I’ll make you see your own heart.” – Biggie Smalls

“Stay far from timid, only make moves when your heart’s in it, and live the phrase ‘sky’s the limit.’” – Biggie Smalls

“Damn right I like the life I live because I went from negative to positive.” – Biggie Smalls

TAKE THE QUIZ: How Well Do You Know The Notorious B.I.G.?

All The Lessons Biggie Taught Us About Style

10 photos Launch gallery

All The Lessons Biggie Taught Us About Style

Continue reading All The Lessons Biggie Taught Us About Style

All The Lessons Biggie Taught Us About Style

Get The Latest News & Gossip Straight To Your Email!

The Latest:

9 Lyrics of Biggie Smalls To Use As Instagram Captions was originally published on hothiphopdetroit.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Pressure flips back to Celtics as LeBron, Cavs…
 4 hours ago
05.22.18
Idris Elba Isn’t Here For People Hating His…
 23 hours ago
05.22.18
Floyd Mayweather Buys His Daughter Crazy Big Diamond…
 23 hours ago
05.22.18
Watch Janet Jackson Perform And Accept Icon Award…
 2 days ago
05.21.18
Nicki Minaj Performs “Chun-Li” & “Poke It Out”…
 2 days ago
05.21.18
Jay Z Convinces Meek Mill Not To Go…
 4 days ago
05.18.18
Blac Chyna Likely To Be Sued Over Death…
 4 days ago
05.18.18
Terrell Owens Not So Happy About Being Inducted…
 5 days ago
05.18.18
Lupus And You: 5 Facts You Need To…
 5 days ago
05.18.18
Ro James & BJ The Chicago Kid Describe…
 5 days ago
05.18.18
Style Files: Trey Songz Top 5 Looks For…
 5 days ago
05.18.18
YFN Lucci
Q Money Ft. YFN Lucci – “Whole Ticket”…
 6 days ago
05.17.18
Why Would Kanye West Get Rid Of His…
 6 days ago
05.16.18
Queen Latifah Receives Honorary Doctorate Degree
 6 days ago
05.16.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close