9 Lyrics of Biggie Smalls To Use As Instagram Captions

Who knew 22 years later Biggie‘s lyrics would be Instagram worthy? We’ve all been there, struggling to find THE perfect IG caption for our perfectly captured photo. Well, no need to fret, The Notorious B.I.G. got us covered.

9 Instagram-Worthy Captions From Biggie Smalls

“We can’t change the world unless we change ourselves.” – Biggie Smalls

“Birthdays was the worst days, now we sip champagne when we thirsty.” – Biggie Smalls

“You know very well who you are, don’t let ’em hold you down, reach for the stars.” – Biggie Smalls

“Learn to treat life to the best, put stress to rest.” – Biggie Smalls

“Honey’s wanna chat, but all we wanna know is where the party at?” – Biggie Smalls

“Never let them know your next move.” – Biggie Smalls

“If you don’t love yourself, I’ll make you see your own heart.” – Biggie Smalls

“Stay far from timid, only make moves when your heart’s in it, and live the phrase ‘sky’s the limit.’” – Biggie Smalls

“Damn right I like the life I live because I went from negative to positive.” – Biggie Smalls

TAKE THE QUIZ: How Well Do You Know The Notorious B.I.G.?

All The Lessons Biggie Taught Us About Style 10 photos Launch gallery All The Lessons Biggie Taught Us About Style 1. Timbs will never steer you wrong. Source:Getty 1 of 10 2. Every boss should own a pinky ring, or two. Source:Getty 2 of 10 3. Velour suits so wavy, Kanye is trying to bring them back in 2015. Source:Getty 3 of 10 4. One of the few people to make turtlenecks look cool. Source:Getty 4 of 10 5. The importance of coordinating. Source:Getty 5 of 10 6. Versace, Versace, Versace. Source:Getty 6 of 10 7. Vest God. Source:Getty 7 of 10 8. “Every cutie bought a Coogi.” Source:Getty 8 of 10 9. That expensive bling and champagne is the best accessory to any outfit. Source:Instagram 9 of 10 10. Leather jackets of all different colors. Source:Instagram 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading All The Lessons Biggie Taught Us About Style All The Lessons Biggie Taught Us About Style

Get The Latest News & Gossip Straight To Your Email!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest:

Pressure flips back to Celtics as LeBron, Cavs tie series with Game 4 victory

‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Tami Tells Jennifer That The Messy Life Ain’t What She Wants

‘LHHATLS7’ Recap: Karlie Redd Gets Mad When Her Messy Friendtervention Backfires

King Of The Ring: Floyd “Money” Mayweather Gifts His Daughter With This 30 Carat Diamond Ring For Her Birthday

So Dope: Boosie’s “Out Of School Bash” Offers Cash For Students That Made Straight A’s In Class

J-Lo Performs ‘Dinero’ With DJ Khaled A 2018 Billboard Music Awards [VIDEO]

We Got Five On It: Here’s A Few Ideas For The Obamas Now That They Have A Netflix Deal

Janelle Monae Tells Why The Pressure Is Greater For Her While Making Music Instead Of Movies [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Black Tony Tells How He Ended Up At The Royal Wedding [EXCLUSIVE]

WIN, WIN, WIN: Jay Rock Just Announced His New Album “REDEMPTION” Is Coming On June 15

9 Lyrics of Biggie Smalls To Use As Instagram Captions was originally published on hothiphopdetroit.com