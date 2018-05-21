Rickey Smiley Shares Crys Speaks’ Powerful Words And Expounds Her Message [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley shared a video that inspired him on Facebook of a woman talking about progression. We have people in our life that sometimes shouldn’t be there, but we stick by them because they are family or close friends. In the video she expressed that she didn’t care if it’s your mother, don’t let them have you stuck in bondage.
Rickey mentioned that he’s been preaching that for years and has even cut off family members for trying to break him down instead of lifting him up. He also loved the fact that she was talking about deleting and blocking people in life to get closer to your blessings. Remember one bad apple does spoil the bunch.
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Rickey Smiley Brings Thanksgiving In May! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Da Brat Shows Rickey Smiley’s Cooking Some Love [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Da Brat Claps Back After Rickey Smiley Comes For Her Sunglasses [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Pressure flips back to Celtics as LeBron, Cavs tie series with Game 4 victory
- ‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Tami Tells Jennifer That The Messy Life Ain’t What She Wants
- ‘LHHATLS7’ Recap: Karlie Redd Gets Mad When Her Messy Friendtervention Backfires
- King Of The Ring: Floyd “Money” Mayweather Gifts His Daughter With This 30 Carat Diamond Ring For Her Birthday
- So Dope: Boosie’s “Out Of School Bash” Offers Cash For Students That Made Straight A’s In Class
- J-Lo Performs ‘Dinero’ With DJ Khaled A 2018 Billboard Music Awards [VIDEO]
- We Got Five On It: Here’s A Few Ideas For The Obamas Now That They Have A Netflix Deal
- Janelle Monae Tells Why The Pressure Is Greater For Her While Making Music Instead Of Movies [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Black Tony Tells How He Ended Up At The Royal Wedding [EXCLUSIVE]
- WIN, WIN, WIN: Jay Rock Just Announced His New Album “REDEMPTION” Is Coming On June 15
"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Meetings [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]
"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Meetings [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]
1. "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" MeetingsSource:Breakwind Ent. 1 of 6
2. "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" MeetingsSource:Breakwind Ent. 2 of 6
3. "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" MeetingsSource:Breakwind Ent. 3 of 6
4. "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" MeetingsSource:Breakwind Ent. 4 of 6
5. "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" MeetingsSource:Breakwind Ent. 5 of 6
6. "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" MeetingsSource:Breakwind Ent. 6 of 6
Rickey Smiley Shares Crys Speaks’ Powerful Words And Expounds Her Message [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com