Losing weight isn’t easy, but one woman proved to herself and others that she could do it. She was a waitress at a sports bar and met someone that she really liked. He kind of ignored her because she was heavier and had bad acne. She ended up leaving that job and moving to lose weight and focus on herself and now he wants her.

Follow @TheRSMS

He asked her on a date via social media and when she arrived didn’t understand why she looked so familiar. She mentioned who she was and he was shocked. Right now she thinks he just wants her because she looks better and that’s not fair. Headkrack mentioned that maybe then he didn’t know she liked him and that her perception is off. Do you think she should go out with him again?

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Facebook Is Almost Ready To Finesse The Dating App Game

RELATED: Issa Rae Book Quote On Black Women Dating Asian Men Has People In Their Feelings

RELATED: Paula Patton Responds To Reports That She’s Dating A Married Man

The Latest:

Woman Considers Getting With Man Who Didn’t Want Her When She Was Heavy [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com