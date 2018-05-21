Woman Considers Getting With Man Who Didn’t Want Her When She Was Heavy [EXCLUSIVE]

Losing weight isn’t easy, but one woman proved to herself and others that she could do it. She was a waitress at a sports bar and met someone that she really liked. He kind of ignored her because she was heavier and had bad acne. She ended up leaving that job and moving to lose weight and focus on herself and now he wants her.
He asked her on a date via social media and when she arrived didn’t understand why she looked so familiar. She mentioned who she was and he was shocked. Right now she thinks he just wants her because she looks better and that’s not fair. Headkrack mentioned that maybe then he didn’t know she liked him and that her perception is off. Do you think she should go out with him again?
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Facebook Is Almost Ready To Finesse The Dating App Game
RELATED: Issa Rae Book Quote On Black Women Dating Asian Men Has People In Their Feelings
RELATED: Paula Patton Responds To Reports That She’s Dating A Married Man
The Latest:
- Pressure flips back to Celtics as LeBron, Cavs tie series with Game 4 victory
- ‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Tami Tells Jennifer That The Messy Life Ain’t What She Wants
- ‘LHHATLS7’ Recap: Karlie Redd Gets Mad When Her Messy Friendtervention Backfires
- King Of The Ring: Floyd “Money” Mayweather Gifts His Daughter With This 30 Carat Diamond Ring For Her Birthday
- So Dope: Boosie’s “Out Of School Bash” Offers Cash For Students That Made Straight A’s In Class
- J-Lo Performs ‘Dinero’ With DJ Khaled A 2018 Billboard Music Awards [VIDEO]
- We Got Five On It: Here’s A Few Ideas For The Obamas Now That They Have A Netflix Deal
- Janelle Monae Tells Why The Pressure Is Greater For Her While Making Music Instead Of Movies [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Black Tony Tells How He Ended Up At The Royal Wedding [EXCLUSIVE]
- WIN, WIN, WIN: Jay Rock Just Announced His New Album “REDEMPTION” Is Coming On June 15
"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Meetings [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]
"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Meetings [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]
1. "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" MeetingsSource:Breakwind Ent. 1 of 6
2. "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" MeetingsSource:Breakwind Ent. 2 of 6
3. "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" MeetingsSource:Breakwind Ent. 3 of 6
4. "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" MeetingsSource:Breakwind Ent. 4 of 6
5. "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" MeetingsSource:Breakwind Ent. 5 of 6
6. "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" MeetingsSource:Breakwind Ent. 6 of 6
Woman Considers Getting With Man Who Didn’t Want Her When She Was Heavy [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com