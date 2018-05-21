The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rickey Smiley: “Before You Say Yes, Get Into The Details Of What You’re Saying Yes To” [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley is dropping gems today that could help you in life. He spoke about saying “yes” to someone, but not knowing the full details of what you’re saying “yes” to. Rickey mentioned you should have a clear understanding before you respond.

He spoke about a time his aunt asked to go to the store and while they were out he had to go to several other places. So when people ask him to do things he gets a full understanding before responding. Rickey mentioned not to let people manipulate you so they can get what they want.

