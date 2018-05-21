Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Idris Elba Isn’t Here For People Hating His Fiancée ‘s Dress To The Royal Wedding

Idris defends his lady.

1 reads
Leave a comment

Idris Elba and fiancée Sabrina Dowhre were among the many guests in attendance at the royal wedding on Saturday (May 19). Elba even DJ’d the reception, playing Luther Vandross’ “Never Too Much” while other famous celebs such as Serena Williams partied long into the night. However, much of the talk of social media Saturday wasn’t the after party, or even the beer pong.

It was everyone pointing out Dowhre’s Gucci inspired gown and how it didn’t look particularly special compared to other guests.

RELATED: Party Time! Inside The Royal Wedding Reception

RELATED: Idris Elba Is Offically Engaged To His Beauty Queen Girlfriend

Naturally, Idris came to the defense of his bride to be on social media.

He captioned the photo, “Sabbi: How do I look?  Me: You look beautiful Sabbi!! Lets go see Harry and Meghan get married and make history. Sabbi: Boom👊🏾. Me:👊🏾 @sabrinadhowre I love you. @!@@ the haters..#Happiness”

See, what is the use of people hating on how you look when they couldn’t even get to the royal wedding in the first place?

Get The Latest Music and Entertainment News On Your Phone

Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle

Party Time! Inside The Royal Wedding Reception

9 photos Launch gallery

Party Time! Inside The Royal Wedding Reception

Continue reading Party Time! Inside The Royal Wedding Reception

Party Time! Inside The Royal Wedding Reception

[caption id="attachment_2999835" align="alignleft" width="846"] Source: WPA Pool / Getty[/caption] Yes, the royal wedding was absolutely beautiful wedding, as was the reception afterwards. With over 200 guests attending, including Serena Williams and Priyanka Chopra, an absolute amazing cake and even Elton John performing, we know that Meghan and Harry couldn't be happier. Take a look at the happy couple, their guests and even their cake!

Idris Elba Isn’t Here For People Hating His Fiancée ‘s Dress To The Royal Wedding was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Pressure flips back to Celtics as LeBron, Cavs…
 4 hours ago
05.22.18
Idris Elba Isn’t Here For People Hating His…
 23 hours ago
05.22.18
Floyd Mayweather Buys His Daughter Crazy Big Diamond…
 23 hours ago
05.22.18
Watch Janet Jackson Perform And Accept Icon Award…
 2 days ago
05.21.18
Nicki Minaj Performs “Chun-Li” & “Poke It Out”…
 2 days ago
05.21.18
Jay Z Convinces Meek Mill Not To Go…
 4 days ago
05.18.18
Blac Chyna Likely To Be Sued Over Death…
 4 days ago
05.18.18
Terrell Owens Not So Happy About Being Inducted…
 5 days ago
05.18.18
Lupus And You: 5 Facts You Need To…
 5 days ago
05.18.18
Ro James & BJ The Chicago Kid Describe…
 5 days ago
05.18.18
Style Files: Trey Songz Top 5 Looks For…
 5 days ago
05.18.18
YFN Lucci
Q Money Ft. YFN Lucci – “Whole Ticket”…
 6 days ago
05.17.18
Why Would Kanye West Get Rid Of His…
 6 days ago
05.16.18
Queen Latifah Receives Honorary Doctorate Degree
 6 days ago
05.16.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close