It’s true that not all heroes wear capes. Some actually wear collars and have fur.

An Ohio family is crediting their cat Mr. Boo with saving their lives after he alerted them to a carbon monoxide leak in the house.

David Kecskes say he, his wife and two children were sleeping earlier this week when their typically quiet kitty started meowing like crazy. They all woke up and checked on Mr. Boo, who didn’t look well. He then suddenly appeared to pass out and that’s when they thought there might be something wrong inside the house.

David says he started feeling dizzy and told everyone to get out of the house. He says his daughter passed out in the hallway and his son fainted in the backyard.

They were all taken to the hospital for treatment and are reportedly doing fine. Mr. Boo, and the family’s other cat, are also doing fine.

David says he’s certain that Mr. Boo was trying to alert them to the gas leak. He adds, “It’s like he’s been waiting his whole life to do this one heroic thing.” (WKRC-TV)

OHIO: FAMILY PURR-TECTED BY HERO CAT was originally published on rnbcincy.com

