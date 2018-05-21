Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Katie Hopkins Is Proof That Hate Makes You Age Like Spoiled Milk

0 reads
Leave a comment
London Celebrity Sightings - Februrary 9, 2015

Source: Neil Mockford/Alex Huckle / Getty

MAGA star Katie Hopkins is getting dragged by her racist edges after she came for Meghan Markle on Twitter.

 

Since then, Katie has felt the wrath of Black Twitter in the most hilarious way. While Katie was attacking Meghan’s class, Black Twitter was pointing out how being a hater for so many years has caused Katie to age like a banana.

 

According to Wikipedia, Katie Hopkins is 43 years old. Gabrielle Union is 45 years old and looks 40 years younger than Katie. Apparently, hate and age don’t mix.

Hit the flip to see more hateless celebrities who make Katie Hopkins look like the Grim Reaper.

 

Katie Hopkins Is Proof That Hate Makes You Age Like Spoiled Milk was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Watch Janet Jackson Perform And Accept Icon Award…
 12 hours ago
05.21.18
Nicki Minaj Performs “Chun-Li” & “Poke It Out”…
 1 day ago
05.21.18
Jay Z Convinces Meek Mill Not To Go…
 3 days ago
05.18.18
Blac Chyna Likely To Be Sued Over Death…
 3 days ago
05.18.18
Terrell Owens Not So Happy About Being Inducted…
 4 days ago
05.18.18
Lupus And You: 5 Facts You Need To…
 4 days ago
05.18.18
Ro James & BJ The Chicago Kid Describe…
 4 days ago
05.18.18
Style Files: Trey Songz Top 5 Looks For…
 4 days ago
05.18.18
YFN Lucci
Q Money Ft. YFN Lucci – “Whole Ticket”…
 5 days ago
05.17.18
Why Would Kanye West Get Rid Of His…
 5 days ago
05.16.18
Queen Latifah Receives Honorary Doctorate Degree
 5 days ago
05.16.18
Nicki Minaj Announces New Movie With Tina Fey
 5 days ago
05.16.18
Nas Reportedly Discloses Income As Kelis Child Support…
 6 days ago
05.16.18
Adidas Under Investigation Following Accident At Kanye West’s…
 6 days ago
05.16.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close